    OHNG MP Company tests VR training program during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 3 of 3]

    OHNG MP Company tests VR training program during Exercise Northern Strike

    OSCODA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Second Lt. Kyle Funk, a platoon leader assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, utilizes a virtual-reality headset for Just in Time Multi-Mission Airmen/Warfighters training during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024. JITMMA/W enables Warfighters to perform a wider range of mission tasks at forward austere locations with reduced manpower. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

