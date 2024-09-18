OHNG MP Company tests VR training program during Exercise Northern Strike

Second Lt. Kyle Funk, a platoon leader assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, utilizes a virtual-reality headset for Just in Time Multi-Mission Airmen/Warfighters training during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024. JITMMA/W enables Warfighters to perform a wider range of mission tasks at forward austere locations with reduced manpower. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|08.13.2024
|09.18.2024 17:03
|8649671
|240813-Z-DJ450-1317
|3360x2240
|5.37 MB
|OSCODA, OHIO, US
|7
|0
