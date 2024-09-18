CNO Releases Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti releases the CNO’s Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, Sept. 18, 2024. The Navigation Plan is the CNO’s strategic guidance to the fleet and will ensure America’s Warfighting Navy remains the world’s premier fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 15:57
|Photo ID:
|8649457
|VIRIN:
|240918-N-OK726-1226
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
