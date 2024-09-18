Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Releases Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNO Releases Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti releases the CNO’s Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, Sept. 18, 2024. The Navigation Plan is the CNO’s strategic guidance to the fleet and will ensure America’s Warfighting Navy remains the world’s premier fighting force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8649456
    VIRIN: 240918-N-OK726-1105
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Releases Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO Releases Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy
    CNO Releases Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy
    CNO Releases Navigation Plan for America's Warfighting Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Foundation
    Warfighters
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Warfighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download