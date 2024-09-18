Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Brian Everitt, 22nd Medical Group family advocacy officer, teaches a Sleep Health class at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 18, 2024. Everitt’s class guides its participants on how to use a free app, CBT-i Coach, developed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in collaboration with the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)