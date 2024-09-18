Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Airman Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Brian Everitt, 22nd Medical Group family advocacy officer, teaches a Sleep Health class at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sept. 18, 2024. Everitt’s Sleep Health class is designed to help Airmen improve their sleep and overall well-being. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 13:01
    Photo ID: 8648932
    VIRIN: 240815-F-SC213-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App
    Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App
    Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App
    Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App
    Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rest for Success: 22 MDG Introduces New Sleep Health Class and App

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDG
    sleep health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download