    Makin Island Racks out 4HB [Image 2 of 3]

    Makin Island Racks out 4HB

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Higa 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Aaliyah Beamon, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), racks out a 4HB de-energizing 3SG switch board, Sept.17, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

