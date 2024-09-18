Makin Island Racks out 4HB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Aaliyah Beamon, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), racks out a 4HB de-energizing 3SG switch board, Sept.17, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)