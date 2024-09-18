Makin Island Changes a Reverse Osmosis Relief Valve

Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Uriel Berrun, left, and Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Tajae Henderson change a reverse osmosis relief valve in main machinery space one aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept.17, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)
|09.16.2024
|09.18.2024 09:47
|8648573
|240917-N-OP825-1020
|4924x3283
|942.68 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
