    Makin Island Changes a Reverse Osmosis Relief Valve [Image 1 of 3]

    Makin Island Changes a Reverse Osmosis Relief Valve

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Higa 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Uriel Berrun, left, and Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Tajae Henderson change a reverse osmosis relief valve in main machinery space one aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Sept.17, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica K. R. Higa)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8648573
    VIRIN: 240917-N-OP825-1020
    Resolution: 4924x3283
    Size: 942.68 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Makin Island Changes a Reverse Osmosis Relief Valve [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Erica Higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Makin Island Changes a Reverse Osmosis Relief Valve
    Makin Island Racks out 4HB
    Makin Island Changes a Reverse Osmosis Relief Valve

    usnavy
    MKI
    GSM
    teamraider
    valvemaintenance
    reverseosmosis

