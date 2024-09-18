LtGen. Shea Visits II MEF’s new simulation center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, commander, Marine Forces Command, commander, Marine Forces Northern Command, tours the new simulation center for the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) on Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2024. Shea met with leaders of II MEF and toured the simulation center during a command visit to II MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)