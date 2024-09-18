Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Shea Visits II MEF’s new Simulation Center [Image 5 of 8]

    Lt. Gen. Shea Visits II MEF’s new Simulation Center

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Rafael BrambilaPelayo 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, commander, Marine Forces Command, commander, Marine Forces Northern Command, tours the new simulation center for the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) on Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 11, 2024. Shea met with leaders of II MEF and toured the simulation center during a command visit to II MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rafael Brambila-Pelayo)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 10:00
    Photo ID: 8648525
    VIRIN: 240911-M-GH793-1281
    Resolution: 7706x5140
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Lt. Gen. Shea Visits II MEF’s new Simulation Center [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Rafael BrambilaPelayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    II MEF
    MARFORCOM
    MARFORNORTH
    SimCenter
    USMCNews

