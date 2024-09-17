Emory S. Land Departs HMAS Stirling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Sept. 14, 2024) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Sept. 14. While in port at HMAS Stirling, Emory S. Land conducted a submarine tendered maintenance period as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)