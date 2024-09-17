Emory S. Land Departs HMAS Stirling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Sept. 14, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Jesse Whitaker, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), stands watch topside while the ship departs HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Sept. 14. While in port at HMAS Stirling, Emory S. Land conducted a submarine tendered maintenance period as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)