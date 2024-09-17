Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Departs HMAS Stirling [Image 1 of 3]

    Emory S. Land Departs HMAS Stirling

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Sept. 14, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Jesse Whitaker, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), stands watch topside while the ship departs HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Sept. 14. While in port at HMAS Stirling, Emory S. Land conducted a submarine tendered maintenance period as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 01:24
    Photo ID: 8648157
    VIRIN: 240914-N-OJ012-1154
    Resolution: 3386x1905
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    AUKUS

