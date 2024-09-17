MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals

U.S. Marines with the U.S. Marines Corps Forces, Pacific band, participate in a rehearsal for the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 10, 2024. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense, as the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness. Pacific Marines serve alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to preserve and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 00:15
|Photo ID:
|8648099
|VIRIN:
|240910-M-YD711-2615
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|15.18 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
