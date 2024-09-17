Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Chloe Zimmerer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with the U.S. Marines Corps Forces, Pacific band, participate in a rehearsal for the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 10, 2024. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense, as the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness. Pacific Marines serve alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to preserve and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 00:15
    Photo ID: 8648092
    VIRIN: 240910-M-YD711-2612
    Resolution: 8192x3448
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals [Image 10 of 10], by Chloe Zimmerer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals
    MARFORPAC Change of Command Rehearsals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Change of Command
    MARFORPAC
    USINDOPACOM
    Free and open INDO-PACIFIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download