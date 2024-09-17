CNO Awards First Arctic Service Medals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti presents the Arctic Service Medal to the crew of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), Sept. 17, 2024. The newly created award recognizes contributions to national security and maritime superiority in the Arctic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)