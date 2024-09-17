Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Awards First Arctic Service Medals [Image 3 of 5]

    CNO Awards First Arctic Service Medals

    NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti presents the Arctic Service Medal to the crew of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), Sept. 17, 2024. The newly created award recognizes contributions to national security and maritime superiority in the Arctic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 22:58
    Photo ID: 8648032
    VIRIN: 240917-N-OK726-2139
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, US
