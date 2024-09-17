Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard supports, strengthens partnership with Republic of Palau partners in response to illicit maritime activity concerns [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Coast Guard supports, strengthens partnership with Republic of Palau partners in response to illicit maritime activity concerns

    PALAU

    09.09.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    An illegal fish aggregating device sits where it was washed ashore, as seen in the Republic of Palau on Sept. 9, 2024. In a recent joint operation, which occurred Sept. 6-8, 2024, a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules and aircrew embarked Palauan enforcement officials and Coast Guard specialists to patrol over 6,000 miles, identifying numerous illegal fish aggregation devices (FADs) and sighting vessels in and around Palau's EEZ. At the request of the Republic of Palau and in response to their concerns of potential illicit maritime activity occurring in Palau's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam (FMSG) and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point dispatched personnel and equipment to enact the Agreement between the U.S. and Palau Concerning Operational Cooperation to Suppress Illicit Transnational Maritime Activity (U.S. – Palau Bilateral Agreement), and in doing so enhance Palau’s maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    U.S. Coast Guard supports, strengthens partnership with Republic of Palau partners in response to illicit maritime activity concerns

    Guam
    HC-130
    Palau
    bilateral
    MLE
    IUUF

