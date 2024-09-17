U.S. Coast Guard supports, strengthens partnership with Republic of Palau partners in response to illicit maritime activity concerns

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An illegal fish aggregating device sits washed ashore in the Republic of Palau as seen from a vessel on Sept. 9, 2024. In a recent joint operation, which occurred Sept. 6-8, 2024, a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules and aircrew embarked Palauan enforcement officials and Coast Guard specialists to patrol over 6,000 miles, identifying numerous illegal fish aggregation devices (FADs) and sighting vessels in and around Palau's EEZ. At the request of the Republic of Palau and in response to their concerns of potential illicit maritime activity occurring in Palau's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam (FMSG) and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point dispatched personnel and equipment to enact the Agreement between the U.S. and Palau Concerning Operational Cooperation to Suppress Illicit Transnational Maritime Activity (U.S. – Palau Bilateral Agreement), and in doing so enhance Palau’s maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)