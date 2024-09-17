Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian pilot commissions during airshow [Image 2 of 4]

    Civilian pilot commissions during airshow

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Robert Caldwell commissions into the 139th Airlift Wing as a pilot during the Sound of Speed Airshow practice day at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 13, 2024. Caldwell flies for the NetJets as a civilian pilot.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 15:27
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
