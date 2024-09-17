Civilian pilot commissions during airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert Caldwell commissions into the 139th Airlift Wing as a pilot during the Sound of Speed Airshow practice day at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 13, 2024. Caldwell flies for the NetJets as a civilian pilot.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)