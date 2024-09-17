Robert Caldwell commissions into the 139th Airlift Wing as a pilot during the Sound of Speed Airshow practice day at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 13, 2024. Caldwell flies for the NetJets as a civilian pilot.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8647363
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-FP794-9727
|Resolution:
|2050x1364
|Size:
|495.61 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civilian pilot commissions during airshow [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS