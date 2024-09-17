Finishing the 2024 Parade Season Strong

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard march during an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 23, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guests of honor were Gen. Charles C. Krulak, 31st Commandant; Gen. James L. Jones, 32nd Commandant; Gen. Michael W. Hagee, 33rd Commandant; Gen. James T. Conway, 34th Commandant; Gen. James F. Amos, 35th Commandant; Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., 36th Commandant; Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant; Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)