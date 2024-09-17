Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finishing the 2024 Parade Season Strong [Image 5 of 10]

    Finishing the 2024 Parade Season Strong

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute the “long line” sequence during an Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., Aug. 23, 2024. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guests of honor were Gen. Charles C. Krulak, 31st Commandant; Gen. James L. Jones, 32nd Commandant; Gen. Michael W. Hagee, 33rd Commandant; Gen. James T. Conway, 34th Commandant; Gen. James F. Amos, 35th Commandant; Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., 36th Commandant; Gen. Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant; Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 14:58
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Finishing the 2024 Parade Season Strong [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    The Commandants Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    Oldest Post of the Corps

