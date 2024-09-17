Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Megan Cusmano 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance team converse with congressional delegation on the importance of improving the CATM firing range at Seymour Johnson Air Force, North Carolina, Aug. 20, 2024. A staff delegation for Congressman Bill Posey visited SJAFB to get a first-hand look at the 4th Fighter Wing’s modernization efforts for Great Power Competition and total force integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 10:35
    This work, Congressional Staff Delegation visits SJAFB [Image 2 of 2], by AB Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

