Congressional Staff Delegation visits SJAFB

The 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance team converse with congressional delegation on the importance of improving the CATM firing range at Seymour Johnson Air Force, North Carolina, Aug. 20, 2024. A staff delegation for Congressman Bill Posey visited SJAFB to get a first-hand look at the 4th Fighter Wing’s modernization efforts for Great Power Competition and total force integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)