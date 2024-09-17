Congressional Staff Delegation visits SJAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Hammer, 4th Fighter Wing command chief greets congressional staff delegation members during a distinguished visitor event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 20, 2024. A staff delegation for Congressman Bill Posey visited SJAFB to get a first-hand look at the 4th FW modernization efforts for Great Power Competition and total force integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)