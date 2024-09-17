Congressional Staff Delegation visits SJAFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Hammer, 4th Fighter Wing command chief greets congressional staff delegation members during a distinguished visitor event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 20, 2024. A staff delegation for Congressman Bill Posey visited SJAFB to get a first-hand look at the 4th FW modernization efforts for Great Power Competition and total force integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Megan Cusmano)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 10:35
|Photo ID:
|8646388
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-QO031-1001
|Resolution:
|8247x5498
|Size:
|25.29 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
