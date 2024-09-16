U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Federico Mendizabal, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a New York native, walks to the end of a pool during a swim competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. FAW-31 hosted the event to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8645855
|VIRIN:
|240913-M-AA976-1338
|Resolution:
|4960x3968
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FAW-31 Recreational Swim Competition with MCAS Iwakuni Marines [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.