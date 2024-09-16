FAW-31 Recreational Swim Competition with MCAS Iwakuni Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Federico Mendizabal, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a New York native, walks to the end of a pool during a swim competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. FAW-31 hosted the event to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)