    FAW-31 Recreational Swim Competition with MCAS Iwakuni Marines

    FAW-31 Recreational Swim Competition with MCAS Iwakuni Marines

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force with Fleet Air Wing 31 salute each other during the closing ceremony of a swim competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. FAW-31 hosted the event to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 02:32
    Photo ID: 8645853
    VIRIN: 240913-M-AA976-2429
    Resolution: 3451x4314
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Japan
    morale
    Swimming
    JMSDF
    Competition
    MCAS Iwakuni

