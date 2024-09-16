Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force with Fleet Air Wing 31 salute each other during the closing ceremony of a swim competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. FAW-31 hosted the event to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8645853
|VIRIN:
|240913-M-AA976-2429
|Resolution:
|3451x4314
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FAW-31 Recreational Swim Competition with MCAS Iwakuni Marines [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.