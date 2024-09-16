FAW-31 Recreational Swim Competition with MCAS Iwakuni Marines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force with Fleet Air Wing 31 salute each other during the closing ceremony of a swim competition at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024. FAW-31 hosted the event to promote camaraderie, boost morale, and create a strong sense of unity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colin Thibault)