USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance

Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jeremy Keplinger, from Lucama, North Carolina, conducts calibrations while operating a stroboscope aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 16, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
