Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jeremy Keplinger, from Lucama, North Carolina, conducts calibrations while operating a stroboscope aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 16, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 23:12
    Photo ID: 8645640
    VIRIN: 240916-N-UF592-1039
    Resolution: 2759x1835
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: LUCAMA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Calibration
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Equipment
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download