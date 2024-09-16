Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Round Robin #1

U.S. Army First Sergeant briefs Drill Sergeant of the Year competitors (DSOY) on the Round Robin event at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Hunter)
