    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Round Robin #1 [Image 5 of 8]

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Round Robin #1

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    U.S. Army First Sergeant briefs Drill Sergeant of the Year (DSOY) competitors on the Round Robin event at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 21:32
    Photo ID: 8645538
    VIRIN: 240915-A-LS473-2002
    Resolution: 5841x3638
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

