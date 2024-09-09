Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Post Exercise 1E [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Command Post Exercise 1E

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, work on establishing communications during Command Post Exercise 1E on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 16, 2024. CPX-1E is designed to build muscle memory in establishing, maintaining, and operating out of command post nodes essential to performing in large-scale combat environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 14:24
    Photo ID: 8644827
    VIRIN: 240916-A-HO064-6807
    Resolution: 5692x2558
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Post Exercise 1E [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Post Exercise 1E
    Command Post Exercise 1E
    Command Post Exercise 1E
    Command Post Exercise 1E

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Training
    HHBN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download