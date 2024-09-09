Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, work on establishing communications during Command Post Exercise 1E on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 16, 2024. CPX-1E is designed to build muscle memory in establishing, maintaining, and operating out of command post nodes essential to performing in large-scale combat environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)