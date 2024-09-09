10th AAMDC Chaplain Col. David Kelley Farewell Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 10th AAMDC commanding general, Col. David Kelley, 10th AAMDC Chaplain, and Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major, pose for a photo Sept. 16 during a ceremony in Sembach, Germany. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command held a farewell ceremony for Chaplain Col. David Kelley, honoring his dedicated service to the command. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).