    10th AAMDC Chaplain Col. David Kelley Farewell Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    10th AAMDC Chaplain Col. David Kelley Farewell Ceremony

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. David Kelley, 10th AAMDC Chaplain, and Master Sgt. Joseph Cavanagh, 10th AAMDC Senior Religious Affairs NCO, pose for a photo Sept. 16 during a ceremony in Sembach, Germany. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command held a farewell ceremony for Chaplain Col. David Kelley, honoring his dedicated service to the command. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 13:20
    Photo ID: 8644609
    VIRIN: 030916-A-JK865-4843
    Resolution: 6753x5402
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 10th AAMDC Chaplain Col. David Kelley Farewell Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

