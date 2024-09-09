10th AAMDC Chaplain Col. David Kelley Farewell Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. David Kelley, 10th AAMDC Chaplain, and Master Sgt. Joseph Cavanagh, 10th AAMDC Senior Religious Affairs NCO, pose for a photo Sept. 16 during a ceremony in Sembach, Germany. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command held a farewell ceremony for Chaplain Col. David Kelley, honoring his dedicated service to the command. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).