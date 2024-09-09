Western Hemisphere Military Partners Tour Prepositioning Programs in Florida

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation listen to Kevin McCandlish, Navy equipment specialist, Blount Island Command, explain maintenance and logistics oversight procedures during a tour Sept. 13, 2024, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Of the nearly 60 students from the military education and training institute in Fort Moore, Georgia, roughly half were staff officers from a dozen partner nations spanning from Mexico through South America. After learning about military equipment and staging areas, the students toured USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez, a U.S. Navy roll-on, roll-off support cargo ship operated by Military Sealift Command. The 1,100-acre Marine Corps facility, located along the St. Johns River in northeast Florida, is the hub of Marine Corps’ prepositioning programs. Blount Island Command personnel—service members, government civilians and federal contractors—ensure Marines responding to global contingency areas are supported with the highest quality combat-ready equipment and supplies. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)