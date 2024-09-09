Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Hemisphere Military Partners Tour Prepositioning Programs in Florida [Image 3 of 6]

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Thurman Bobbett, head of maintenance management branch, Blount Island Command, explains corrective and preventative maintenance procedures for students from Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation during a tour Sept. 13, 2024, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Of the nearly 60 students from the military education and training institute in Fort Moore, Georgia, roughly half were staff officers from a dozen partner nations spanning from Mexico through South America. After learning about military equipment and staging areas, the students toured USNS 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez, a U.S. Navy roll-on, roll-off support cargo ship operated by Military Sealift Command. The 1,100-acre Marine Corps facility, located along the St. Johns River in northeast Florida, is the hub of Marine Corps’ prepositioning programs. Blount Island Command personnel—service members, government civilians and federal contractors—ensure Marines responding to global contingency areas are supported with the highest quality combat-ready equipment and supplies. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    VIRIN: 240913-M-BD377-1390
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    USMC
    Marines
    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force

