Landstuhl Regional Medical Center plays major role in global health engagements

LUANDA, Angola – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Global Health Engagement team poses for a photo with the Angolan Armed Forces medical team after the conclusion of a subject matter exchange engagement Aug. 19-23. The medical exchange focused on advanced medical skills required for rapid response during emerging disease outbreaks with the goal of increasing interoperability regarding outbreak management, surveillance, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The exchange was conducted on behalf of Southern European Task Force-Africa and U.S. Africa Command. (Courtesy photo by LRMC Global Health Engagement Team)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 05:08
|Photo ID:
|8643903
|VIRIN:
|240821-D-A1716-1201
|Resolution:
|1428x1071
|Size:
|526.42 KB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
Landstuhl Regional Medical Center plays major role in global health engagement
