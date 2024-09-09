Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center plays major role in global health engagements [Image 2 of 2]

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    08.20.2024

    LUANDA, Angola - U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett (right), director of global health engagements for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Alberto De Almeida, director of health services for the Angolan Armed Forces during a subject matter exchange engagement Aug. 19-23. The medical exchange focused on advanced medical skills required for rapid response during emerging disease outbreaks with the goal of increasing interoperability regarding outbreak management, surveillance, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The exchange was conducted on behalf of Southern European Task Force-Africa and U.S. Africa Command. Also pictured, from left to right, are Dr. David Blaney, AFRICOM Public Health and U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Sean Dooley, a critical care/pulmonary physician from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (Courtesy photo by LRMC Global Health Engagement Team)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    VIRIN: 240821-D-A1716-1202
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
