Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr. and delegation visit Task Force Thunder at GTA

Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr., the Adjutant General (TAG) of Mississippi, and delegation from Mississippi visit the soldiers of Task Force Thunder as they serve as the Joint Multinational Task Force- Ukraine (JMTG-U) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany on Sept. 12, 2024. Maj Gen. Ginn led the delegation which consisted of members of the Mississippi Army National Guard and Mr. Bubba Carpenter, member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. During there visit, they received briefings and tours from the senior leaders of Task Force Thunder and met with soldiers. Leaders from the delegation presented coins and expressed gratitude to the members of Task Force Thunder. (National Guard Photo by Maj. Micah Welch)