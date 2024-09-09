Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr. and delegation visit Task Force Thunder at GTA [Image 5 of 13]

    Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr. and delegation visit Task Force Thunder at GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.12.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jarvis Mace 

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr., the Adjutant General (TAG) of Mississippi, and delegation from Mississippi visit the soldiers of Task Force Thunder as they serve as the Joint Multinational Task Force- Ukraine (JMTG-U) at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany on Sept. 12, 2024. Maj Gen. Ginn led the delegation which consisted of members of the Mississippi Army National Guard and Mr. Bubba Carpenter, member of the Mississippi House of Representatives. During there visit, they received briefings and tours from the senior leaders of Task Force Thunder and met with soldiers. Leaders from the delegation presented coins and expressed gratitude to the members of Task Force Thunder. (National Guard Photo by 2nd Lt. Jarvis Mace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8643275
    VIRIN: 240912-A-WV749-4980
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.98 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Bobby M. Ginn Jr. and delegation visit Task Force Thunder at GTA [Image 13 of 13], by 2LT Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    MSARNG
    155ABCT
    JMTG-U
    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

