Williamsburg, Va. (September 11, 2024) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Ethan Holland, assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, is pictured at the finish line after participating in the first annual 9/11 Stair Climb event onboard Cheatham Annex. The commemorative event honored the courageous first responders and others who lost their lives during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The event featured two distinct groups of walkers and runners. Over 250 participants from multiple commands in area participated, and navigated through 10 designated stations representing every 11th floor that the first responders ascended during their heroic efforts. Additionally, participants donned name tags printed with the names of first responders who perished during that fateful day. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).