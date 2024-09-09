Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Stair Climb event onboard Cheatham Annex [Image 4 of 7]

    9/11 Stair Climb event onboard Cheatham Annex

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Williamsburg, Va. (September 11, 2024) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Ethan Holland, assigned to the Security Department onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, carries a weighted bag as he participates in the first annual 9/11 Stair Climb event onboard Cheatham Annex. The commemorative event honored the courageous first responders and others who lost their lives during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The event featured two distinct groups of walkers and runners. Over 250 participants from multiple commands in area participated, and navigated through 10 designated stations representing every 11th floor that the first responders ascended during their heroic efforts. Additionally, participants donned name tags printed with the names of first responders who perished during that fateful day. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 12:43
    Photo ID: 8643062
    VIRIN: 240911-N-TG517-1522
    Resolution: 757x611
    Size: 77.74 KB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    9/11 Remembrance
    Cheatham Annex
    9/11 Stair Climb

