VMM-165 (Rein.) Returns from Korea to Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kameron Ortega, a combat cargo Marine assigend to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of California, operates a forklift to unload equipment from 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit aircraft while underway in international waters east of the Korean Peninsula Sept. 11, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)