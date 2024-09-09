Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Returns from Korea to Boxer [Image 5 of 6]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Returns from Korea to Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kameron Ortega, a combat cargo Marine assigend to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of California, operates a forklift to unload equipment from 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit aircraft while underway in international waters east of the Korean Peninsula Sept. 11, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.15.2024 07:37
    Photo ID: 8642673
    VIRIN: 240911-M-LO557-1239
    Resolution: 7090x4729
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Returns from Korea to Boxer [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Osprey
    Huey
    15th MEU
    ACE
    USMCNews

