VMM-165 (Rein.) Returns from Korea to Boxer

U.S. Marines assgined to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload MV-22B Ospreys onto the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in international waters east of the Korean Peninsula Sept. 11, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)