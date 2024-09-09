SERE selection workout

U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process partake in workout circuits to test the physical capabilities of selectees at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 12, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week process to determine the eligibility of a member before moving on to the technical training school at Fairchild Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 21:14
|Photo ID:
|8642403
|VIRIN:
|240912-F-XO639-4716
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
