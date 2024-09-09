Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE selection workout [Image 6 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SERE selection workout

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process partake in workout circuits to test the physical capabilities of selectees at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 12, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week process to determine the eligibility of a member before moving on to the technical training school at Fairchild Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 21:13
    Photo ID: 8642396
    VIRIN: 240912-F-XO639-5449
    Resolution: 2318x1544
    Size: 569.06 KB
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE selection workout [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout
    SERE selection workout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Special warfare
    Selection
    Joint base Lackland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download