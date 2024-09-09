SERE selection grading

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process receiving grading and feedback from instructors for various tasks, including tying knots and crafting survival materials at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 12, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week screening process to determine if an individual can proceed to SERE specialist training, the screening consist of rigorous physical fitness tests, demonstrate psychological resilience, and show proficiency in critical skills like navigation and survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)