    SERE selection grading [Image 4 of 7]

    SERE selection grading

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Phaff 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force members participating in Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) selection process receiving grading and feedback from instructors for various tasks, including tying knots and crafting survival materials at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 12, 2024. SERE selection is a three-week screening process to determine if an individual can proceed to SERE specialist training, the screening consist of rigorous physical fitness tests, demonstrate psychological resilience, and show proficiency in critical skills like navigation and survival. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant David Phaff)

    SERE
    Special warfare
    Selection
    Joint base Lackland

