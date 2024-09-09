NRC Ventura County Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Aug 23, 2024) Capt. Alvin C. Concepcion, relieved Capt. Ronald R. Martin as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Ventura County (NRCVC) during a time honored change of command ceremony held at the Seabee Museum onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, Aug 23, 2024. NRCVC is responsible for readiness, oversight, manpower management, logistics, financial management, mobilization and training for Reserve Sailors executing operational support and warfighting missions to the active component. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)