    NRC Ventura County Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 16]

    NRC Ventura County Change of Command Ceremony

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Aug 23, 2024) Capt. Alvin C. Concepcion, relieved Capt. Ronald R. Martin as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Ventura County (NRCVC) during a time honored change of command ceremony held at the Seabee Museum onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, Aug 23, 2024. NRCVC is responsible for readiness, oversight, manpower management, logistics, financial management, mobilization and training for Reserve Sailors executing operational support and warfighting missions to the active component. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.14.2024 15:19
    Photo ID: 8642131
    VIRIN: 240823-N-JC343-6118
    Resolution: 5977x3985
    Size: 11.15 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NRC Ventura County Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 John Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRC Ventura County Change of Command Ceremony
    Navy Reserve
    Port Hueneme
    Change of Command
    Ventura County
    NBVC

