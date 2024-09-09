U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific march for the pass in review during the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2024. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense, as the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness. Pacific Marines serve alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to preserve and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2024 00:45
|Photo ID:
|8641837
|VIRIN:
|240912-M-NU111-1125
|Resolution:
|6467x3638
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|MCBH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
