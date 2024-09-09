Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, incoming commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, salutes his Marines during the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2024. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense, as the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness. Pacific Marines serve alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to preserve and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)