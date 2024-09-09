Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Lucas Dane, right, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), takes the Navy-wide E5 advancement exam on the mess decks of Essex, Sept. 12, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 20:24
|Photo ID:
|8641681
|VIRIN:
|240912-N-YB310-1024
|Resolution:
|4698x3132
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.